Manchester United boost bid for maiden WSL title after brushing aside Tottenham

Manchester United moved a step closer to winning a maiden Women’s Super League title with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

United are now six points clear of Manchester City at the summit thanks to first-half goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo and a second-half Nikita Parris strike.

Chelsea, who have three games in hand, could cut the gap to four points later on Sunday as they play Everton in the evening kick-off.

It was a fifth successive win for Marc Skinner’s United, who now take a break from WSL action to play Chelsea in next weekend’s Women’s FA Cup final.

Defeat did little to help Spurs’ relegation worries and they remain just three points above rock-bottom Reading.

United were able to extend their lead at the top after City were beaten 2-1 at Liverpool on Sunday, which was their second defeat in four games.

Mid-table Liverpool went ahead through Natasha Dowie’s 16th-minute strike, but Lauren Hemp levelled matters 12 minutes later.

Missy Bo Kearns restored the hosts’ lead shortly after the restart and despite a strong City response, where they racked up 17 shots during the game, Liverpool held on for a surprise win.

Rachel Daly scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa sent Reading closer to relegation with 5-0 thrashing.

The England international opened the scoring in the 14th minute and then added further strikes in the 55th and 63rd to claim the match ball, with Alisha Lehmann and Kirsty Hanson also netting before the break.