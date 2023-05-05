Notification Settings

Football rumours: Liverpool step up pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister

UK & international sportsPublished:

Brighton confident of securing James Milner when his Anfield contract runs out.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium

What the papers say

Liverpool have stepped up their bid for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, according to The Guardian. James Milner, 37, could be heading in the other direction with Brighton confident of a deal with the former England midfielder out of contract at Anfield this summer.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, right (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, is being eyed by Aston Villa, according to The Daily Telegraph. Villa are also keen on Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, 23.

Winger Harvey Barnes is attracting interest from clubs keen to lure him away from Leicester. The Mail reports Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on the 25-year-old.

Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a candidate to replace David Moyes in charge at West Ham, according to The Sun. The former Tottenham target is in charge of French side Lille.

Players to watch

West Ham United v Fulham – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham United’s Emerson Palmieri (right) tackles Fulham’s Joao Palhinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Palhinha: Fulham are expected to ask more than £50 million for the midfielder, 27, who is linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Andrew Omobanidele: AC Milan and Nice are among the clubs linked with Norwich’s 20-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-half.

