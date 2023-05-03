Lazio extend Napoli’s wait for title by a day at least

Lazioâs Toma Basic (centre), celebrates after scoring his goal against Sassuolo

Lazio extended the Serie A title race by at least a day with a 2-0 win over Sassuolo, meaning Napoli have the chance to clinch the Scudetto on Thursday.

Felipe Anderson’s 14th-minute goal and a second from Toma Basic two minutes into stoppage time secured a victory which kept Lazio in second place, although Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli need just a point at Udinese on Thursday evening to claim their first Serie A title for 33 years.

First-half goals from Leandro Paredes and Dusan Vlahovic ended Juventus’ four-game winless league run as a 2-1 victory cemented them in third place.

Assan Ceesay’s 37th-minute penalty, awarded for handball by Danilo, cancelled out Paredes’ opener, but Vlahovic struck within three minutes to clinch the points.

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez both scored twice as Inter Milan hit struggling Verona for six to maintain the pressure on the top three.

Inter effectively won the game inside six first-half minutes with Adolfo Gaich’s 31st-minute own goal sparking a collapse which saw Hakan Calhanoglu and Dzeko increase the visitors’ lead before the break with Martínez twice and Dzeko again finding the net after it.

Atalanta climbed into fifth after coming from behind to beat lowly Spezia 3-2 at the Gewiss Stadium.

Emmanuel Gyasi fired the visitors into an 18th-minute lead before Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel struck within 22 minutes either side of half-time, although Mehdi Bourabia reduced the deficit with 26 minutes remaining to ensure a tense conclusion.

Substitute Junior Messias’ stoppage-time free-kick spared AC Milan’s blushes and denied relegation-haunted 10-man Cremonese a lifeline.

Luca Caldirola’s first-half equalizer handed Monza a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who had gone ahead through Stephan El Shaarawy and had Zeki Celik sent off at the death.

Antoine Griezmann helped himself to a brace as Atletico Madrid routed Cadiz 5-1 to leapfrog arch-rivals Real into second place in LaLiga.

Griezmann’s double had the home side in control as early as the 27th minute, and Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco from the spot doubled their lead within 12 minutes of the restart.

Anthony Lozano pulled one back for the visitors with 18 minutes remaining, but Nahuel Molina restored Atletico’s four-goal advantage seconds later.

Enes Unai dragged Getafe level with 17th-placed Valencia courtesy of a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Unai’s third-minute penalty after he had been fouled by Fran Beltran proved sufficient to claim the points as Celta finished with 10 men as a result of Joseph Aidoo’s 77th-minute red card.