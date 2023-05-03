Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Captain Seamus Coleman hands Everton a boost with update on knee injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Coleman was carried off on a stretcher during Monday’s draw with Leicester but revealed there is no ACL damage.

Leicester City v Everton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester City v Everton – Premier League – King Power Stadium

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has confirmed his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 34-year-old defender appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury during Everton’s 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Leicester on Monday night.

Coleman received treatment on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher at the King Power Stadium having collided with Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare.

After the game, manager Sean Dyche feared the worst but Coleman confirmed on Everton’s Twitter that there is no anterior cruciate ligament damage and he could be back in action soon.

He told supporters: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

Nathan Patterson replaced Coleman against the Foxes and Everton are in 19th place in the table, one point from safety, with four games left to play.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News