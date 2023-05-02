Serena Williams announces pregnancy and shows off baby bump at Met Gala

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has announced she is pregnant with her second child and showed off her baby bump at New York’s Met Gala.

The retired 23-time grand slam singles winner, who shares daughter Olympia, five, with husband Alexis Ohanian, confirmed the news on Instagram on the night of the fundraising gala, famous for its extravagant fashion.

The post featured a picture of the 41-year-old alongside Reddit co-founder Ohanian in their red-carpet looks as well as several solo shots of the former tennis player cradling her belly.

Williams’ caption read: “Was so excited when [Vogue editor] Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

Ohanian, 40, posted an update of his own on Twitter, writing: “Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala.

In a second post, alongside a photo of a beaded bracelet with the word ‘Papa’, he added: “Details matter. Best title I’ve ever had – better than Founder…. CEO…. PAPA.”

Entrepreneur Ohanian was one of the co-founders of National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City, with Williams also among the Los Angeles-based side’s numerous celebrity investors – a group that also includes actor Natalie Portman, singer Christina Aguilera and American World Cup winner Mia Hamm.

Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it ? and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ycv9FBtV61 — Alexis Ohanian ? (@alexisohanian) May 2, 2023

Ohanian and Williams also ensured Olympia had a stake in the football club when it was announced as an expansion franchise in 2020 – making the then two-year-old the youngest co-owner in professional sports.

Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn, actor Michael B Jordan – a part-owner of Premier League side Bournemouth – and Nicola Peltz Beckham, daughter-in-law of former England captain David Beckham, were among the famous friends to congratulate the couple on their expanding family.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Williams’ announcement comes five months after four-time grand slam singles champion Naomi Osaka announced she was expecting her first child and was taking a break from tennis, with plans to return in 2024.

The American has frequently been candid about the difficulty of balancing life as a parent and elite athlete.

In 2020, she wrote on Instagram: “Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.