The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Erling Haaland equalled a Premier League record, while Mark Selby made history at the Crucible.

Manchester City

Manchester City took a step closer to a third straight Premier League title as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to move top of the table.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Tottenham after just 15 minutes at Anfield, but needed a stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota after the visitors had got back on level terms moments earlier through Richarlison.

Away from football, Mark Selby made the first maximum break of 147 in a World Snooker Championship final, while Sergio Perez beat Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Erling Haaland
Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo battles for the ball with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)
Diogo Jota
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores his side’s fourth goal in their 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mark Selby
Mark Selby reacts after making a 147 against Luca Brecel (not pictured) during the World Snooker Championship final in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has a spectacular attempt on goal during their Premier League defeat away to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergei Grits/AP)
Chloe Kelly
Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring her side’s first goal of the game during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at the Academy Stadium (Tim Markland/PA)
England
England’s Marlie Packer (centre) lifts the Women’s Six Nations trophy after the final whistle in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jota
Celtic’s Jota scores the only goal of the game in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Napoli
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, left, is consoled by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after a 1-1 draw with Salernitana meant Serie A title celebrations were put on hold (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Tony Finau
Tony Finau holds the Mexico Open trophy following his four-shot win over Jon Rahm (Moises Castillo/AP)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

