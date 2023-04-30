Esteban Ocon wants FIA to act after he narrowly avoids pit-lane ‘disaster’

Esteban Ocon narrowly avoided colliding with people in the pit lane

Esteban Ocon has demanded Formula One’s governing body takes action after he said a “big disaster” was narrowly avoided in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ocon, who drives for Alpine, came within inches of colliding with a cluster of individuals when he stopped for tyres on the final lap of the race.

On-board video footage from the French driver’s car showed dozens of people – who had gathered at the entrance to the pit-lane with the race still ongoing – scrambling to get out of his way.

The view from Esteban Ocon's on-board camera as he came into the pits late in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/4LjGdz2T5L — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 30, 2023

“It could have been a big, big one today,” said Ocon. “I got close to them and I had to back off.

“I would not have liked to have been in there with the speed I was arriving. If I missed the braking point it could have been a big disaster. It was crazy.”

A representative from the FIA was summoned to see the race stewards on Sunday evening, with the sporting federation itself confirming it had launched an investigation into the near-miss.

Ocon continued: “I don’t understand why they are starting to prep the podium while we are still racing. There is one lap to go. I am arriving at 300kph (185mph) and I am braking very late.

“It is clear. We need to wait until all the cars have passed the chequered flag and ensure there is no racing in the pit lane. It is not a mystery. It is very simple.