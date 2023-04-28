Alejandro Garnacho commits to Manchester United with new long-term deal

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2028

The exciting 18-year-old striker has scored four goals in 31 senior appearances since joining United from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Garnacho, who is currently working his way back from an ankle injury, said: “When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest.

“I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way.

“We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions.

“The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way and, with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters.”

Madrid-born Garnacho, who qualifies for Argentina through his mother, has not played for Erik ten Hag’s side since picking up his injury last month, but is expected to return to action within days.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Football director John Murtough said: “Alejandro has really dedicated himself to achieving the objectives that the club set out for him since he arrived in Manchester.

“His talent, drive and determination to succeed saw him quickly progress from our Academy into the first team, and this new long-term contract reflects our confidence in him to continue his exciting development under the guidance of Erik and his staff.