Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.

The FA Cup trophy
The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.

ITV’s coverage of the final will be immediately preceded by the Derby from Epsom. The race will start at 1.30pm, with coverage starting at 12.30pm and FA Cup final build-up starting at 2.15pm.

