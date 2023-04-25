Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.

Gareth Bale has retired
Gareth Bale has retired

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Could there be a Gareth Bale U-turn?

Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.

Rio Ferdinand caught up with Nemanja Vidic.

Antony was enjoying the NBA play-offs.

Alan Ball was remembered.

David Beckham marked World Malaria Day.

Cricket

Yorkshire welcomed back Jonny Bairstow.

Golf

Lee Westwood celebrated his half-century.

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz arrived in Madrid.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr is relishing his rematch with Liam Smith.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas took in the Northern Lights.

Happy birthday Felipe Massa.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News