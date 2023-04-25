Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social

Gareth Bale has retired

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.

Football

Could there be a Gareth Bale U-turn?

Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season ??????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023

Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.

Rio Ferdinand caught up with Nemanja Vidic.

Antony was enjoying the NBA play-offs.

Alan Ball was remembered.

One of #SaintsFC's true greats, never forgotten. Remembering Alan Ball, 16 years since his passing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YjvIFiomVm — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 25, 2023

David Beckham marked World Malaria Day.

Cricket

Yorkshire welcomed back Jonny Bairstow.

Golf

Lee Westwood celebrated his half-century.

Thank you for all the birthday messages, officially hit the half century ? 50* pic.twitter.com/rG8QHT4zCt — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 25, 2023

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz arrived in Madrid.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr is relishing his rematch with Liam Smith.

It’s Payback Time pic.twitter.com/6sW55GTKo9 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) April 25, 2023

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas took in the Northern Lights.