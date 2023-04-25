Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona

Real Madrid are 11 points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)

Real Madrid’s already slim hopes of retaining their LaLiga crown suffered another setback as Taty Castellanos struck four times to secure a 4-2 victory for Girona.

The Argentinian striker, on a season-long loan from New York City, was left unmarked and headed home from Miguel Gutierrez’s cross then latched on to a long ball and fired past Andriy Lunin.

Vinicius Junior halved the deficit by converting from Marco Asensio’s cross before half-time but within a minute of the restart Castellanos had his hat-trick when he swept home from Yan Couto’s centre.

Taty Castellanos, centre, struck four times for Girona (Joan Monfort/AP)

Castellanos then added further gloss to the scoreline with another header after once more being left alone in the box while Lucas Vazquez bagged a scant consolation from close range.

Defeat keeps Real, who welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in a fortnight’s time, second in the Spanish top-flight behind Barcelona.

With just seven matches left, Real sit 11 points behind the league leaders, who play their game in hand on Wednesday against a Rayo Vallecano side who dropped to 10th after Girona’s win.

Osasuna remain eighth after Ruben Garcia gave them a 1-0 win at struggling Cadiz, with the visitors holding on to secure all three points despite the late dismissal of substitute Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.