Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm

The FA Cup final will kick off no later than 4.45pm after the Metropolitan Police deemed the Manchester derby at Wembley to be a high-risk fixture.

The PA news agency understands no decision has yet been taken regarding the kick-off time for the match on June 3 – between Manchester City and neighbours United – but the police will not sanction a 5.30pm start time.

Manchester United’s penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton set up the first Manchester derby in a cup final in the competition’s 151-year history.

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot celebrated their penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton in Sunday’s FA Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

ITV was preparing to screen the match and the Epsom Derby on the same afternoon.