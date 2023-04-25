Football rumours: Manchester United step up chase to sign Harry Kane

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park

What the papers say

Manchester United’s pursuit of England captain Harry Kane is gathering pace according to The Daily Telegraph. A summer move is increasingly likely with the 29-year-old striker not expected sign a new deal at Tottenham.

Crystal Palace have offered a new deal to forward Wilfried Zaha who has been attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, reports the Guardian. The 30-year-old forward is out of contract at the end of the season and has been offered a deal worth £200,000 a week to stay at Selhurst Park.

Premier League big guns are poised to compete for the signature of Napoli’s South Korean centre-half Kim Min-jae. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on a £40million move for the 26-year-old, according to The Sun.

Aston Villa are keen on Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, according to the Daily Mail. He played under Villa boss Unai Emery at Villarreal, where he is on loan from Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andre Almeida: Aston Villa have joined Brighton in watching the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder at Valencia, reports the Daily Mail.