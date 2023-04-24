Si Jiahui eases into quarter-finals with victory over Robert Milkins

Si Jiahui reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships (Nigel French/PA)

Si Jiahui picked up where he left off on Sunday to secure a spot in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory against Robert Milkins.

The world number 80 is the lowest ranked player left in the tournament and continued his fantastic debut at the Crucible despite a rocky start on Monday afternoon.

Si will now face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the quarter-finals later this week.

Crucible debutant Si Jiahui has beaten Robert Milkins 13-7 to reach the quarter finals! The 20-year-old will face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski. #CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/Kj8g7OrGcz — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 24, 2023

The 20-year-old started the afternoon 11-5 ahead needing just two frames to seal a spot in the last eight, but both players felt the pressure in the opening frame with Milkins missing plenty of chances to score.

Si sunk the final red and cleared up the remaining colours to go within one frame of victory, but a great start to the second was soured after he missed the match ball, allowing Milkins to steal the frame with a clearance of 69.