Ryan Reynolds relives Wrexham’s winning moment – Monday’s sporting social

Championship player of the season ? Feeling extremely humbled and blessed to receive this award. It’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve learnt so much on the way. I’d like to thank my teammates , my family , fans and everyone that’s supported me. #Godsplan ??♥️ @EFL pic.twitter.com/NJBj8aqGf6

— Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) April 24, 2023