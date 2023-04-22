Timothy Castagne winner earns Leicester vital comeback victory over Wolves

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – King Power Stadium

Timothy Castagne gave Leicester a survival lifeline after a vital 2-1 comeback win over Wolves.

The Foxes climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference following a first victory in 10 top-flight games.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s penalty cancelled out Matheus Cunha’s opener in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge of the Foxes since replacing Brendan Rodgers.

Defeat denied Wolves a victory which would have put them on the brink of survival and left them with work still to do, sitting six points clear of the bottom three.

Robbed of James Maddison, out with illness, Smith had thrown caution to the wind with Tete, Iheanacho and Patson Daka joining Jamie Vardy going forward.

Smith was adamant Vardy could recapture some old glory, however fleeting, to save Leicester and within three minutes the striker rolled back the years.

The new boss felt the 36-year-old could still trust his legs and, when Iheanacho slipped him through, Vardy darted past Craig Dawson to cross for Tete, only for Toti Gomes to block.

Yet, despite a positive start, the hosts shot themselves in the foot with Youri Tielemans gifting Wolves a 13th-minute opener.

There was little threat when he collected Wout Faes’ pass 30 yards out but, with the aid of a heavy touch, Mario Lemina quickly hunted the midfielder down.

The ball ran to Cunha to advance and drill a clinical finish low beyond Daniel Iversen from the edge of the box.

It rocked Leicester, their early zip disappeared and the Foxes started creaking at the back, their defensive fragility all too clear.

Faes blocked Pablo Sarabia’s drive and Dawson’s follow up was deflected wide while Matheus Nunes began to dictate in midfield.

It was a surprise, then, when the hosts grabbed the equaliser eight minutes before the break.

Iheanacho broke and found Vardy who skipped round Jose Sa, only for the goalkeeper to slip and bring him down.

It was classic Vardy but the striker needed treatment after Sa caught him on the ankle and was off the pitch when Iheanacho stroked in the penalty.

It was a lifeline which the Foxes were keen to grab and Sa spilled Tete’s effort and blocked Daka’s follow up before the break.

Vardy was withdrawn at half-time and replacement Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wasted a good chance 11 minutes into the second half, blazing over after Sa denied Daka.

Wolves had lost what momentum they had and again needed Sa to thwart Caglar Soyuncu as Leicester looked for a precious winner.

That finally came with 14 minutes left after an incisive moved which left Wolves chasing shadows.

Boubakary Soumare swapped passes with Daka and threaded a neat ball to the advancing Victor Kristiansen.

His first-time cross found the onrushing Castagne to sweep in from 12 yards for his first goal since August.