United’s gift and Perry’s identity crisis – Thursday’s sporting social

The Adhaan (call to prayer) will be delivered again tonight over the Molineux PA system and heard by those in the vicinity of the stadium at approximately 8.17pm.

We welcome local residents who wish to gather outside their homes as family, friends or neighbours in harmony.

