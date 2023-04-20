UK Anti-Doping confirms Conor Benn was provisionally suspended last month

Conor Benn

UK Anti-Doping has confirmed boxer Conor Benn has been charged with an anti-doping violation and provisionally suspended.

Controversy surrounded Benn’s scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr in October after it emerged on the eve of the contest that the former had tested positive for the banned female fertility drug clomifene.

The bout was postponed and UKAD has now revealed welterweight Benn, who is unbeaten in 21 professional fights, was provisionally suspended on March 15 and charged on April 3.

Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name… I am involved in a confidential procedure and I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what’s actually happening. 1/2 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) April 20, 2023

A UKAD spokesperson said in a statement: “Following a public consultation in late 2020, and having considered the results of that consultation, UKAD’s board decided in February 2021 that UKAD will not routinely publicly disclose the fact that an athlete has been charged or provisionally suspended before a charge has been resolved.

There is no news. Being “charged” is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves. I have not been sanctioned by anyone & I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don't even have a BBBoC licence. 2/2 — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) April 20, 2023

“However, it was also recognised that there might be limited and rare examples where it is appropriate to do so in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

“Following reports in the media and comments made by professional boxer Mr Conor Benn on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and in exceptional circumstances, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on March 15, 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“Whilst provisionally suspended, Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD can also confirm that on April 3, 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping rules.”

Conor Benn (right) had been due to fight Chris Eubank Jr (Steven Paston/PA)

Robert W Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, said in a statement: “The BBBoC relies upon UKAD to ensure that professional boxers comply with the UKAD rules and awaits the outcome of the UKAD process in due course.

“The BBBoC will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn criticised UKAD and the BBBoC over their handling of the matter, saying he had received no notification of his fighter’s suspension and complaining that the entire matter “stinks”.

Conor Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn has criticised the handling of the matter by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hearn said: “UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control procedure is apparently confidential, so much so that Amir Khan failed a drugs test and no one knew about it for 14 months until conclusion.

“But I’m coming out of press conferences and being told by the media what is happening about reports of suspensions and bans.

“I’ve not been notified or told anything of this. It is the most bizarre situation I’ve ever been involved in.

“Conor Benn, in my opinion, is not being treated the same way as other fighters. It’s a big mess and something doesn’t make sense.

“The document and the report has been shared with UKAD, which is a positive thing. He (Benn) has shared it with WBC who have cleared him and reinstated him in the rankings.