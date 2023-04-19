Notification Settings

Tottenham and Brighton fined £100,000 each following touchline brawl

Published:

Spurs’ 2-1 win on April 8 was shrouded in controversy as Brighton had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away.

There was a mass confrontation in the second half of Tottenham's controversial win over Brighton
Tottenham and Brighton have been fined £100,000 each following the touchline brawl between the two benches in the recent Premier League game.

An ill-tempered match, that saw interim Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi clash before kick-off, flared up in the second half with a mass confrontation between staff from both dugouts.

That led to Stellini, who appeared an innocent bystander, and De Zerbi being sent to the stands and both clubs have now been fined by the Football Association.

An FA statement read: “Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion have been fined £100,000 each for a mass confrontation that occurred during their Premier League match on Saturday 8 April.

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is proper during the 58th minute.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed their fines following a subsequent hearing.”

Tottenham’s 2-1 win was shrouded in controversy as Brighton had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away, with the PGMOL chief Howard Webb having to apologise for errors after the game.

