Judd Trump becomes Crucible casualty after first-round defeat by Anthony McGill

Judd Trump crashed out of the World Snooker Championship

Judd Trump became the biggest casualty of the 2023 World Snooker Championship after falling to a 10-6 first-round defeat against Glasgow’s former semi-finalist Anthony McGill.

Fifth seed Trump, whose march to his maiden title in 2019 was supposed to herald a new dominant era in the sport, admitted he only had himself to blame after failing to sustain his push for a second crown.

The 33-year-old’s poor form was in stark contrast to the momentum of his fellow seed Kyren Wilson, who earlier compiled the 13th Crucible century in the opening session of his first-round match against Ryan Day.

Anthony McGill out-fought Judd Trump to reach round two (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trump had threatened a revival when he reduced a 6-3 overnight deficit by winning the first two frames of the day, but he ran aground on a break of 40 in the next, and McGill capitalised to move clear again and ultimately get over the line.

“I just missed too many easy balls,” admitted Trump. “I had loads of chances in today’s session but I couldn’t take them, and you can’t expect to play like that and win in the World Championship.

“I feel like this season I’ve been very rusty, I’ve made a lot of easy mistakes that I shouldn’t be making while other top players like Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy aren’t making them at the moment.

WHAT A VICTORY FOR MCGIILL! ??????? Anthony McGill defeats 2019 World Champion Judd Trump 10-6, securing a seventh win from his last nine first-round ties at the Crucible. Incredible.#CazooWorldChampionship | @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/bUWNzxwv2d — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 19, 2023

“It’s hard to enjoy it when you play like that. You want to be playing well and performing. I’d much rather Anthony played me off the table but I had my chances and when you’re missing those easy balls it’s not easy to take.”

In contrast, McGill, who had fought through qualifying, showed glimpses of the battle-hardened qualities that had sent him to the semi-finals in 2020, where he suffered an extraordinary final-frame defeat by Wilson.

The Scot was also far from his best in the process of booking a last-16 clash with his friend Jack Lisowski, but he patiently mopped up Trump’s mistakes, not least a jawed pink to the middle that could have hauled him back within one frame at 8-7 behind.

Judd Trump struggled to focus in his clash with Anthony McGill (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I didn’t feel amazing but I played well enough to capitalise,” admitted McGill. “It doesn’t matter how bad Judd plays, his standard is such that he can’t play that badly, but he wasn’t at his best.

“I fancy beating anyone to be honest. I like these long matches, because you can settle in and don’t feel under it right away. It’s incredible to be a part of and I’m glad I’ve got another three sessions to enjoy it.”

Earlier, Wilson rifled in his maximum in the fifth frame of his match against Day, sinking a fine final red and black having seemingly run out of position before sweeping up the colours.

Wilson became the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue for which he landed a £40,000 bonus (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilson is the ninth player to make a 147 at the Sheffield venue, and his feat landed him a £40,000 bonus, as well as potentially another £15,000 for the tournament’s highest break so long as it is not equalled.

“It’s definitely a bucket-list thing to try to do, make a 147 at the Crucible,” said Wilson, whose match was set to resume to a conclusion later on Wednesday. “There is no pressure like it to be honest. I am absolutely buzzing.

“I have said for a long time now that I have children I would love to leave a legacy, I’d love to leave something for them to watch back when they have kids. That is going to be one of those moments.”

Absolute honour to make a maxi at the prestigious Crucible Theatre. Stuff dreams are made of! Thank you everyone for your messages! pic.twitter.com/TWlXg8qxOv — Kyren Wilson (@KyrenWilson) April 19, 2023

Lisowski moved into the second round and a match against McGill by withstanding a late comeback to beat Noppon Saengkham 10-7.

Despite heading into the mid-session interval 9-4 behind, the Thai reeled off three frames in a row, including a break of 130, to pressure the world number 12 before Lisowski finally wrapped up victory.

Two centuries and two more breaks over 80 steered second seed Mark Selby into a 6-3 lead after a high-quality opening session of his first-round match against Matthew Selt.

The four-time world champion reeled off successive breaks of 94, 93 and 110 from the start of the match only for Selt, the former Indian Open champion, to respond immediately with a break of 123.