Georgia Hall in confident mood ahead of Chevron Championship

Georgia Hall

In-form Georgia Hall believes she has never been in a better position as she bids to win a second major title in the Chevron Championship.

Hall has enjoyed a consistent season to date, finishing no worse than 14th in six starts worldwide and recording back-to-back second places on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old lost out to Solheim Cup partner Celine Boutier in a play-off for the LPGA Drive On Championship after carding a superb final round of 65, before finishing runner-up to Yin Ruoning in the LA Open seven days later.

And although Hall is disappointed not to have secured at least one win this season, the former AIG Women’s Open champion feels her game could not be in better shape ahead of the first major of the year at a new venue, the Club at Carlton Woods near Houston.

IT'S MAJOR SEASON ? Who will etch their name into history this week at The Chevron Championship?

“It obviously gives me a lot of confidence,” Hall told a pre-tournament press conference.

“I’ve been in contention most of the weeks that I’ve played in an event, so really comfortable with being in that position.

“I don’t think I have a weakness in my game at all, and I think that’s partially why I’ve been very consistent. I think my mentality is the strongest part of my game, and that’s the key to why I play well.

“I think it’s just a combination of the last year or two of hard work and stepping it up another level, and now it’s just coming all together very nicely, and I’m glad the hard work is paying off.”

Hall feels a new putter and increased focus on practice drills with that club have certainly paid dividends, with unexpectedly good performances in Thailand and Singapore at the start of the year providing a springboard for success.

Georgia Hall plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the final round of LPGA’s DIO Implant LA Open (Ashley Landis/AP)

“I’ve never played well in Asia since I’ve come out on Tour,” Hall added.

“My best finish was probably 35th (but this year) I came 10th and 14th. To me that was a big, like wow, OK, I’m playing better than normal.

“Then obviously the first events in the US, shooting seven under and four under on the final Sunday gives me a lot of confidence that I can push and shoot a low score to win, not just level or one under.

“I think I’ve got a lot of low rounds in me, and hopefully they can come out this week.

“I would have loved to have at least one win sitting here right now, but like I said, I shot seven and four under in the final rounds when I came second twice. It wasn’t like I was leading and was two shots ahead and I kind of choked.

????? ???????? ? After consecutive runner-up finishes on the @LPGA, @georgiahall96 returns to the @ROLEX World Top 10 for the first time since 2019 ??#RaiseOurGame | #RolexRankings pic.twitter.com/68S66qVKYE — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) April 4, 2023

“It gives me a lot of confidence, and I know that all the great players come second a lot, so I’ve just got to stay patient, hopefully a lot more golf to be played and get a couple wins this year.

“Factually it’s the best I’ve been playing. I’m number one on the money list and the Race to CME. I’ve never been this comfortable.

“I think before a major I’ve probably felt similar at the AIG Women’s Open just because that’s where I’m from and I have my support there, and I feel very comfortable playing that event.