England appoint Warrington’s George Williams as captain

George Williams has been appointed England captain

Warrington half-back George Williams has been appointed England captain.

The 28-year-old succeeds former Wigan team-mate Sam Tomkins, who will retire at the end of the season.

Williams, who has 15 international caps, made a try-scoring debut in an 84-4 victory over France in 2015 and appeared at the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups.

He will lead his country against France at his home ground of Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

“It is a huge honour to be named as England captain,” Williams said in a statement.

“Playing for England has always been the pinnacle for me but being named as captain is the cherry on top.

“I got the opportunity to lead the team out in the World Cup against Greece and it was one of the proudest moments of my life. I had to hold back tears as we walked out on to the field.

“The World Cup ended in disappointment for us but it’s all about bouncing back from that now and building towards 2025 with what is a really exciting and vibrant squad.”

Williams currently leads the way in the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings, with his Warrington side two points clear at the top of the Betfred Super League.

England head coach Shaun Wane said: “I’ve seen George develop from being a youngster to the player he is today, and I believe he is the right man to lead the England team.