The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal were unable to give themselves any breathing room at the top of the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka
Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Leicester before the Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead to draw at West Ham.

Corach Rambler won the Randox Grand National after the start of the race at Aintree had been delayed for 14 minutes by animal rights protesters.

Seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan got the defence of his World Snooker Championship title under way with victory over Pang Jungxu, while Neil Robertson made two total clearances of 146 in his first-round success in Sheffield.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Corach Rambler
Corach Rambler ridden by Derek Fox on their way to winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree (Mike Egerton/PA)
Corach Rambler and trainer Lucinda Russell during the Randox Grand National winner’s homecoming at Arlary House Stables, Kinross (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed he was suffering from illness after defeating Pan Jungxu in the first round of the Cazoo World Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side’s equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland scores his second goal and Manchester City’s third in their win over Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Ashton
Chris Ashton of Leicester Tigers scores a try in his side’s victory over Exeter Chiefs (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr scored the only goal as Chelsea Women beat Aston Villa in their FA Cup semi-final (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Celtic
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt (left) and Kilmarnock’s Kyle Vassell battle for the ball during the cinch Premiership match at The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock (Jane Barlow/PA)
Joe Joyce
Joe Joyce (left) in action during his defeat to Zhilei Zhang in their WBO Interim World Heavyweight fight at the Copper Box Arena, London (Adam Davy/PA)
RBC Heritage Golf
Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, holds the championship trophy after winning a three-hole playoff during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament (Stephen B Morton/AP)
UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

