Mark Williams will not tempt fate after cruising into Crucible second round

Mark Williams cruised to victory over Jimmy Robertson

Mark Williams has no interest in tempting fate after cruising into the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-5 win over Jimmy Robertson on Monday.

The 48-year-old beat the same player by the same score in the same round before going on to lift his improbable third world crown in 2018.

But despite continuing to show glimpses of the kind of form that factored into his dramatic career revival, Williams continues to play down the prospect of another title win.

Mark Williams will face Belgium’s Luca Brecel in the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I don’t believe in fate, but I’m definitely playing well enough to be a danger to anyone in the competition,” said Williams. “It doesn’t mean I’m going to win it, but I’ll put a few spanners in the works.”

Williams returned on Monday trailing 5-4 after a spirited opening session by Robertson, who was searching for his first Crucible win on his fifth visit to the final stages.

But the Welshman, who continues to insist he keeps practice time to a minimum, was in a ruthless mood when play resumed, compiling breaks of 51, 69, 64 and 84 as he reeled off the six consecutive frames he required for victory.

Williams will face a similarly laid-back opponent in the second round, in the form of Belgium’s Luca Brecel, who insisted he had spent a mere 15 minutes in the pre-tournament practice room after his late-night win over Ricky Walden on Sunday.

“I haven’t practised much myself, and whether he has or hasn’t is irrelevant really,” added Williams.

“I’m just worried about myself. I’ve practised here and there, every few days, on and off. I can’t practice for four or five hours a day. I just physically can’t do it, it’s too hard and draining.

John Higgins made a dominant start to his match against David Grace (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I put an hour in here and there just to keep my form going because my form is there. I’m over the moon to get past that first-round banana skin, and now I feel like I’m involved in the tournament.”

Four-time winner John Higgins made a dominant start as he built a 7-2 overnight lead over qualifier David Grace.