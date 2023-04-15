Notification Settings

Protestors cause delay to start of the 175th Grand National at Aintree

UK & international sportsPublished:

The race was due to start at 5.15pm.

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists

The start of the Randox Grand National was delayed after a number of protestors made their way on to the track at Aintree.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile race and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists (Peter Byrne/PA)

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race facing an indefinite delay.

