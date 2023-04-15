Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On-loan Brighton defender Levi Colwill to return to Chelsea next season

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 20-year-old has impressed this season on loan at Brighton, making 10 appearances in the Premier League.

Levi Colwill in action for England Under-21
Levi Colwill in action for England Under-21

Levi Colwill will return to Chelsea next season to be part of the first-team set-up with no sale or further loans planned for the defender, the PA news agency understands.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season on loan at Brighton, making 10 appearances in the Premier League, after helping Huddersfield reach the Championship play-off final last campaign.

He has featured five times for England Under-21s, most recently during Lee Carsley’s side’s 4-0 win over France in March.

Levi Colwill
Levi Colwill has impressed on loan at Brighton this season (Steven Paston/PA)

Reports had linked the defender with a move to Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp plans a rebuild of his team, but PA understands Chelsea have a three-year option on his contract and he will be back at Stamford Bridge next term.

A decision on the club’s next manager is not believed to be imminent, with the process to find a permanent successor to Graham Potter on going.

PA understands there is not currently a clear favourite amongst the hierarchy, as co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart conduct a more thorough search than the one that led to Potter’s appointment last September, just 24 hours after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was in London last week for talks, whilst Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern Munich in March, has also been contacted.

Interim manager Frank Lampard is still expected to be in charge of the team until the end of the season.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News