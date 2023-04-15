Nine-try England thrash Wales to remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam

England secured an emphatic 59-3 Six Nations victory over hosts Wales

England kept their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes on track with a 59-3 bonus-point victory over Wales at a sold-out Cardiff Arms Park, where the hosts celebrated a record 8,862 attendance for women’s home match.

The four-time defending champions’ strength in depth was on full display on an afternoon that saw each of the Red Roses’ nine tries come through different scorers.

Lucy Packer, Tatyana Heard, Abigail Dow, Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Ellie Kildunne, Maud Muir, Hannah Botterman and Sarah Beckett all touched down for the visitors, with Emma Sing and Lagi Tuima adding seven conversions between them.

Holly Aitchison was among England’s try scorers (Steven Paston/PA)

England were heavy favourites to make it three wins from three in this season’s Six Nations but it was Wales, who had also won both of their first two matches, who opened the scoring after an electric start when Keira Bevan slotted over a penalty.

However, that proved to be Wales’ only points of the game as England hit back in emphatic fashion.

The Red Roses took the lead in the 26th minute when Dow broke down the left and crossed into the hosts’ 22 before being brought down just shy of the try line, but Packer was able to scoop up the ball from the ensuing breakdown and twist over the line.

? 8,862 ??????? Thank you for making history at a sold-out Cardiff Arms Park#HerStory | #EiHanesHi pic.twitter.com/zyisRp4HSU — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 15, 2023

Heard helped make it 12-3 before an exquisite pass from Aitchison set Dow up on a fine run from midfield, the Harlequins winger crossing the whitewash on the 40-minute mark before Sing’s conversion left the resilient hosts – who had enjoyed both a possession and territorial advantage – trailing 19-3 at the break.