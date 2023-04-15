I’ll be back – Joe Joyce determined to recover from crushing Zhilei Zhang defeat

Joe Joyce

Joe Joyce suffered a crushing defeat by Zhilei Zhang after a sixth-round stoppage at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Referee Howard Foster called off the contest with Joyce sustaining significant swelling to his right eye as China’s Zhang secured the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Londoner Joyce, 37, had been expected to successfully defend his position as WBO interim champion, and maintain his unbeaten record in his 16th bout.

The referee had to call it off ✅ Joe Joyce's eye was not in the best way ❌#FightNight | #JoyceZhang | ? BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/I4qox7QEgK — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 15, 2023

But 39-year-old Zhang’s straight left hand did the damage, leaving Joyce on unsteady legs as early as the opening round.

The ringside doctor examined Joyce’s damaged eye before the start of the sixth, and he was called for a second time during the same round before Foster stopped the fight.

“I am disappointed with my performance,” said Joyce, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist. “It was a good fight, but I could have done better.

Zhilei Zhang celebrates after beating Joe Joyce in London on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

“I have not fought against a southpaw for so long. Credit to him. He is a good fighter and I gave it my all.