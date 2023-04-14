Notification Settings

Rafael Nadal ‘still not ready’ as he withdraws from Barcelona Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Barcelona Open as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old posted on Twitter that he is “still not ready” to compete in the tournament, where he has won a record 12 titles previously.

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, missing the Indian Wells, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters tournaments this year.

Nadal wrote on Twitter: “Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling.

“I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.

“Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of Godo, which will surely be a success at all levels.”

