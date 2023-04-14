Katie Boulter comes up short against Caroline Garcia in Billie Jean King Cup

Katie Boulter hits a backhand

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter came up agonisingly short of the biggest victory of her career as world number five Caroline Garcia prevailed in an epic tussle to put France ahead in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Coventry.

Boulter has shown many times that she is capable of playing well above her ranking – currently down at 154 – on the big stage and she did so again here, winning the opening set and trading blow for blow with one of the world’s best players.

Boulter, 26, also led by a break in the deciding set but was unable to hold onto her advantage as Garcia fought back to win 6-7 (2) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) after three hours and 26 minutes.

France take a 1-0 lead in this @BJKCup qualifying tie But what a performance by @katiecboulter against the World No.5 Caroline Garcia #BackTheBrits ?? | #BJKCup pic.twitter.com/sxMmK03YUu — LTA (@the_LTA) April 14, 2023

Britain, who went into the tie as major underdogs and with their only top-100 player, Emma Raducanu, unavailable, must win three of five matches over two days to book their spot in November’s finals week.

Boulter began the season by winning a second-tier title but has struggled for wins since while Garcia headed into 2023 on the back of winning the WTA Finals, the biggest trophy of her career.

She also helped France win this title in 2019 but Boulter did not allow her to settle, quickly finding her range with her powerful groundstrokes, and moved into a 4-2 lead.

Garcia fought back to level but Boulter pushed the set to a tie-break and outplayed her frustrated opponent to the delight of a 2,000-strong crowd at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Garcia stepped up her game early in the second set and Boulter had to dig deep to keep it to one break before pulling back to 4-4 after the French player took a medical timeout for treatment to her left foot.

She was three points away from victory at 4-4 in the tie-break but Garcia showed her quality to level the contest.

The pressure seemed to be all on Boulter at the start of the decider and she clung on grimly, saving four break points, before producing a series of piercing groundstrokes to move 3-2 ahead.

Caroline Garcia celebrates winning a point (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Boulter took her tally of break points saved in the set to seven only to double fault twice as Garcia made it 4-4.

After seeing two more chances go begging, Boulter saved match points in successive games to force another tie-break – the second after a Garcia return that hit the tape before dropping back on the Frenchwoman’s side of the net.

But she was unable to capitalise on that slice of fortune, with Garcia finally making it across the line.