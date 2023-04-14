Hollie-Mae Dodd to become first English player in NRLW with Canberra move

England v Papua New Guinea – Women’s Rugby League World Cup – Group A – Headingley Stadium

York Valkyrie teenager Hollie-Mae Dodd has become the first English woman to sign a professional rugby league deal in Australia.

The 19-year-old loose forward will join up with NRLW club Canberra Raiders prior to the start of pre-season training next month, the PA news agency understands.

Dodd made her last appearance for Valkyrie in their emphatic win at Leeds Rhinos on the opening day of the new Betfred Women’s Super League season on Easter Sunday.

Hollie-Mae Dodd will join the NRWL’s Canberra Raiders (Tim Goode/PA)

Valkyrie coach Lindsay Anfield alluded to Dodd’s departure after the game, calling it an “absolutely massive” moment for the player and the club.

Leeds Rhinos duo Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp, who were left out of the loss to Valkyrie, are also expected to confirm moves to rival NRWL clubs within the next few days.

Dodd, who plays predominantly at loose forward, started at Castleford in 2019 and made her England debut in their 60-0 win over Wales in 2021.