Ben Chilwell says sorry and Jos Buttler celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Chelsea defender reacted to his red card against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Ben Chilwell (left)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell apologised after being sent off in the Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

A young Tottenham fan serenades Harry Kane.

Anticipation was building in Wales.

Cricket

Jos Buttler celebrated a big win.

Snooker

David Grace was excited to be returning to the Crucible.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was looking forward to beginning his title defence.

Horse racing

The final field for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday was confirmed.

Basketball

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar helped her dad’s NBA team to a huge play-in victory.

