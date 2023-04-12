Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jack Willis’ England future in doubt as he signs three-year deal at Toulouse

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Willis has made his short-term move to the Top 14 permanent.

England flanker Jack Willis has signed a three-year deal with Toulouse
England flanker Jack Willis has signed a three-year deal with Toulouse

Jack Willis has signed a three-year deal with Toulouse to place his England future in grave doubt.

Willis has made his short-term move to the Top 14 permanent having proved a success at the French giants, whom he joined after Wasps entered administration in October.

“It’s official – our English back row is staying at the Stadium and is signing up for three new seasons (including two as an option). He is thus part of the club’s 2027 trajectory,” a Toulouse statement said.

England’s restriction on picking players based abroad was lifted for the recent Six Nations, in Willis’ case using ‘exceptional circumstances’ on the basis of Wasps’ demise.

But by extending his time at Toulouse rather than returning to the Gallagher Premiership, the 26-year-old turnover specialist will test the determination of the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby to stand by the rule.

The RFU and PRL are under pressure to loosen the restriction on England players based overseas amid a growing number of stars heading across The Channel.

However, they see it as essential to maintain the appeal of the Premiership as well as giving head coach Steve Borthwick greater control over his squad.

Willis established himself as England’s first-choice openside during the Six Nations and is highly valued by Toulouse.

The turnover specialist is a regular starter for the Top 14 leaders, including in the two recent Heineken Champions Cup knockout matches that have secured a semi-final against Leinster on April 29.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News