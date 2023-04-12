Football rumours: Liverpool end interest in Jude Bellingham swoop

Jude Bellingham (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

England midfielder Jude Bellingham will not be heading to Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in the summer according to multiple reports. The 19-year-old was expected to be Liverpool’s main transfer target, but the Guardian reports the £135million fee would restrict the planned overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs linked with a move for the teenager.

Another teenager attracting attention is Manchester City’s Shea Charles, 19. Leeds, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund are keen on the Northern Ireland midfielder according to the Guardian.

Wolves are hopeful of keeping hold of midfielder Ruben Neves, 26, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. The Sun says Wolves are preparing a fresh contract for the Portuguese.

The sale of Manchester United is poised to enter a third round of bidding, according to the Daily Mail. The Glazer family are reported to be holding out for offers of around £6billion.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matheus Goncalves: Flamengo’s 17-year-old Brazilian winger is a target for Arsenal, according to The Sun.

