Sporting director Filippo Giraldi leaves Nottingham Forest after just six months

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Italian’s exit was announced on Tuesday.

Filippo Giraldi in the stands
Sporting director Filippo Giraldi has left Nottingham Forest only six months after he joined the club.

The Italian’s exit was announced on Tuesday, a week after owner Evangelos Marinakis reaffirmed his backing for Steve Cooper amid speculation over the manager’s future.

“Nottingham Forest’s sporting director, Filippo Giraldi, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” a statement said. “He leaves the club amicably with our best wishes.

“Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest the best of luck for the future.”

Giraldi’s exit is the latest change to Forest’s recruitment team this season.

Head of recruitment George Syrianos and head scout Andy Scott – who had overseen the signing of 22 players in the summer – left in October, and the 49-year-old Giraldi arrived having previously worked at Watford.

Giraldi’s work has come under scrutiny after seven players – Danilo, Felipe, Keylor Navas, Gustavo Scarpa, Andre Ayew, Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood – arrived in January, yet Forest have slipped into the bottom three.

Forest are without a win in their last nine games and a mistake from Shelvey proved key in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Forest’s next three fixtures are at home to Manchester United, away to Liverpool and then at home to European hopefuls Brighton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

