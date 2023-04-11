Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Norwich centre-half suffered the injury against Blackburn on Good Friday.

Grant Hanley will miss most of Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification campaign after rupturing an Achilles tendon
Grant Hanley will miss most of Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification campaign after rupturing an Achilles tendon

Grant Hanley will miss the bulk of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

The Norwich centre-half started in the heart of Scotland’s defence in the opening two qualifying wins over Cyprus and Spain.

But he has been consigned to a lengthy lay-off after suffering an injury against former club Blackburn on Good Friday.

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Norwich centre-half Grant Hanley receives treatment after being injured during the Good Friday match against Blackburn (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).

Hanley will face a battle to get back for the remainder of the group games, which culminate with matches against Georgia and Norway in mid-November.

“Grant has ruptured his Achilles tendon and is having an operation this week. He will be out for months,” Norwich manager David Wagner said.

Scotland also face Norway and Georgia in June in their next two qualifiers.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News