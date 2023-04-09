Son Heung-min hopes he can inspire more Asian players to pursue dreams

Son Heung-min

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min hopes his latest milestone can inspire more Asian players to pursue their dreams after he scored his 100th Premier League goal in Saturday’s win over Brighton.

Son broke the deadlock after 10 minutes with a sumptuous curled effort into the top corner from 25 yards and Harry Kane’s late second earned a vital 2-1 win over their top-four rivals.

An 11th goal of the season in all competitions for Son proved an emotional moment after the recent death of his grandfather and he was pleased to take another step back to his best following a below-par campaign where he has struggled for consistency.

Heung-Min Son becomes the first ever Asian player to score 100 goals in the @premierleague ? Congrats, Sonny ? pic.twitter.com/zn1Nh82m0O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2023

“This was something that I dreamed for,” Son told BBC Match of the Day.

“Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a massive thing. I was really emotional because I have had tough moments in the last few weeks. My grandad passed away and it was not easy. I want to send that goal to him.

“I hope all the Asian players – especially in South Korea – look at this achievement and believe they can do it as well.

“It’s a good thing for Asia and I take a big responsibility to be a good example to help the young guys. I want them to believe an Asian player can do amazing things in the Premier League.

“Sometimes you always expect an amazing season and it will be the same (as last year) but there can be more pressure. I’m the most frustrated guy and player but I see where I can improve.

“I am frustrated but I’m not the perfect player so I need to look at my weaknesses. The fans are supporting me and I need to take a big responsibility to do well for the rest of the season.”

Son’s landmark goal was not the only celebration in the Spurs camp with assistant Ryan Mason able to welcome the arrival of his baby son while set-piece coach Gianni Vio turned 70 this past week.

Tottenham’s acting head coach Cristian Stellini added: “We celebrate into the dressing room.

“What I said was this week we celebrate 70 years of Gianni Vio, we celebrate a new birth in Ryan Mason’s family, he has a new son and this type of human thing you have to celebrate every time.

“So we also had 100 goals from Sonny. It’s amazing to have this, it’s normal that in football that when you win this type of match there are individual targets, but that target can create energy if our best players play for the team and for the win.”

Victory for fifth-placed Tottenham kept them within three points of Newcastle United and Manchester United, but also crucially moved them seven clear of Brighton.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted: “It’s difficult. I spoke with the players at the end of the game.

“We had a high target and Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham, we know they are very big teams.