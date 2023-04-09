Leicestershire reel in Yorkshire for first County Championship win in 19 months

Leicestershire’s Peter Handscomb (left)

Leicestershire claimed their first County Championship victory in 19 months after reeling in 389 with three wickets and seven balls to spare on a dramatic final day at Yorkshire.

Rishi Patel’s 125 underpinned a successful chase – the second highest in their history – at Headingley while there were contributions of 72 and 40 from Colin Ackermann and Sol Budinger respectively.

Peter Handscomb, with 68 not out, and an unbeaten 40 off 32 balls from number nine batter Chris Wright sealed Leicestershire’s first red-ball triumph since beating Sussex in September 2021.

Rewriting the history books with our first win in first-class cricket at Headingley since 1910. An incredible final day as we chase 389 to open our season in emphatic fashion.

There was still 28 needed off the last three overs but Handscomb bludgeoned Ben Coad for six before Wright clattered five fours in nine deliveries, meaning Dom Bess’ five for 158 was in vain.

Yorkshire, who are facing a possible points deduction in Division Two after accepting four charges of historic racism, last lost at Headingley to Leicestershire in a first-class match in 1910.

There was also a nail-biting finish at Hove, where Sussex claimed a two-wicket victory over Durham.

A grandstand finish was in the pipeline on the fourth morning with Sussex resuming on 172 for five in pursuit of 231 and Oli Carter’s 33 not out got them over the line.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Jake Libby’s 104 not out helped Worcestershire to their target of 192 as they beat Derbyshire by seven wickets at Derby while Glamorgan-Gloucestershire petered out into a draw at Cardiff.

In Division One, defending champions Surrey were thwarted by Josh Bohannon’s defiant 108 while Steven Croft’s rearguard of 56 not out from 195 balls led Lancashire to a draw at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire resumed on 37 without loss chasing a notional 444 to win but the efforts of redoubtable duo Bohannon and Croft meant they at least avoided starting their season on a losing note.

Kent lurched to 60 for three after being set 227 by Northamptonshire at Canterbury but Ben Compton’s 114 not out, allied to an unbeaten 67 from Jack Leaning, helped them to a seven-wicket win.

Compton, who amassed 1,193 runs in a breakout 2022 season, was the linchpin of the chase after fellow opener and England batter Zak Crawley was one of three early wickets, making just three before having his stumps rearranged by Chris Tremain.

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook took three wickets apiece in Middlesex’s second innings as Essex claimed their first championship win at Lord’s since 2009, prevailing by 97 runs.

Luke Hollman, with 63 not out, slowed Essex’s charge for victory but they would not be denied as Shane Snater took two scalps in as many balls before Porter bowled Tim Murtagh to finish with a nine-wicket match haul as Middlesex were all out for 210, having been set 308 for victory.

Finally, Somerset were given a scare before their match against Warwickshire at Taunton was drawn – a result that always seemed favourite after an opening-day washout.