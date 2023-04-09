Conor Gallagher – Chelsea can have no complaints about defeat at Wolves

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher admitted Chelsea’s misfiring squad are angry after their limp 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ first-half stunner sunk the Blues as Frank Lampard failed to inspire his side in his first game back as manager.

Lampard returned after last week’s sacking of Graham Potter and Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League – ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg at Real Madrid.

“We can’t have too many complaints,” midfielder Gallagher told the club’s official site.

“It was a disappointing game. We had confidence, we were up for it and excited for the game but we’re disappointed and angry because we want it so bad. We want to win games for the club, for the fans.

“It’s just not clicking at the minute. It was a tough one to take. There are a lot of areas we can improve and do better. We have to look at ourselves, individually and collectively. We didn’t do enough on the day.”

Nunes scored his first goal since a £38million move from Sporting Lisbon last summer as Wolves moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

He told the club’s official site: “It was very good, not only because of the win, but for the spirit and the courage. We were playing against a very good team, a very talented as a collective and individuals, but I think we did very well.

“We always want to win. We need every point we can get, either a draw or a win, we need the points and we’re just going to work hard to get them.