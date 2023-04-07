Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy insisted he was not left facing an “insurmountable” challenge after a frustrating opening round of the 87th Masters.

McIlroy made history as he gave what is believed to be the first in-play interview at Augusta National as he played the ninth hole, but could only produce a level-par 72 to lie seven shots off the lead.

“I’m probably two or three shots behind how I’d like to be, considering how I played,” McIlroy said.

“I think, if I had gotten the most out of my round, I would have shot 68 or 69. So (I’m) a few shots back, but nothing that’s not insurmountable.

“I think I can go out there and give myself plenty of chances and play a great round of golf tomorrow and get myself back on that big white scoreboard.”

Asked about the interview with ESPN during his round, McIlroy said: “The club reached out to us last week and just inquired if I would be interested in doing it. I did it a couple weeks ago at the Match Play.

“It definitely feels a little less intrusive with the earpiece rather than someone right up next to you with the microphone like they’ve been doing in Europe for a couple of years.

“I thought it would be a cool thing to do. I did it in Austin and didn’t feel like it took me out of my rhythm in any way or made me think about things too much.

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

“So it’s nice to provide the audience at home a little bit more insight into what’s going on out here.

“I think with the previous chairman, he definitely brought things forward. Then I think since chairman Ridley has come along, he’s really tried to push the envelope as well.