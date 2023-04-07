Melissa Phillips named head coach of Women’s Super League strugglers Brighton

New Brighton coach Melissa Phillips

Brighton have appointed Melissa Phillips as their new head coach, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The 35-year-old American, who becomes Brighton’s third head coach this term, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to stay on the south coast until June 2025.

“I’m excited to be here and eager to get started,” Phillips told the official club website.

“It’s an amazing feeling to join this club and I’m looking forward to working with the team.

“I had positive talks with the club, and I knew it was the right decision to return to England.

“I am fully aware of our position, but confident we can grow and move up the table.”

Phillips has previously coached Angel City, London City Lionesses, University of Pennsylvania, University of San Francisco and California State Bakersfield.

Former England boss Hope Powell left Brighton in October (Nigel French/PA)

Brighton are currently bottom of the WSL, a point behind Leicester with two games in hand, and meet Manchester United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 15.

Former England manager Hope Powell stepped down as Brighton boss in October after over five years in charge, during which time she led the club to a best-ever sixth-placed WSL finish.