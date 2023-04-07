Notification Settings

Ireland comfortably beaten by Bangladesh in one-off Test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a half-century to guide the hosts to victory.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim in action
Bangladesh secured a seven-wicket win over Ireland on day four of the one-off Test match in Dhaka.

Ireland had resumed at 286 for eight, a lead of 131 which was built on a century from Lorcan Tucker.

The Tigers soon bowled Ireland out for 292 in just over half-an-hour with Ebadot Hossain taking the final two wickets after all-rounder Andy McBrine made a defiant 72.

Bangladesh bowler Taijul Islam ended with match figures of nine for 148.

Chasing 138 to win, opener Litton Das hit three boundaries before Mark Adair bowled him for 23.

After Najmul Hossain Shanto was out for just four, caught by Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie in the slips to leave the hosts 43 for two in the eighth over, Mushfiqur Rahim came in to steady the ship alongside opener Tamim Iqbal.

Mushfiqur, who made 126 in the first innings, finished unbeaten on 51 off 48 deliveries, hitting seven fours to see Bangladesh home, with Mominul Haque 20 not out after Tamim had been dismissed for 31.

It was a first Test win for Bangladesh since they beat New Zealand in January last year.

Ireland, who remain without a win in Test cricket, are next set for a two-match series against Sri Lanka which starts on April 16.

