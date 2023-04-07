Brooks Koepka makes a better fist of Masters after revealing 2022 outburst

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has revealed how he tried to punch out the back window of his car after missing the cut in last year’s Masters.

The frustration of struggling with a succession of injuries and relatively poor form led to an explosive outburst from the former world number one after a second consecutive early exit from Augusta National.

Twelve months on, Koepka was in a far better place as he added a 67 to his opening 65 to set a daunting halfway target of 12 under par in pursuit of his fifth major title and the third leg of a career grand slam.

“Last year, I don’t even know if I should be saying this, but pretty sure I tried to break the back window of the car with my fist,” Koepka said.

“I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured try it again. The window did not break. Apparently (I’m) not strong enough.

“The ride home was pretty silent. But yeah, I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”

Koepka had rushed back from surgery after shattering his kneecap in order to compete in the 2021 Masters, despite being told by his doctors that the recovery period would be 18 months.

“In 2021 I was just trying to figure out the best areas to walk because this place is quite hilly,” the 32-year-old added.

“Downhill was a killer because my knee would get in front of my heel and that’s where the MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament rupture) that’s stitched is still in there…(it) would just tighten, and everything was quite painful.

“But I don’t have to worry about that any more, which has been great.”

Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters (David J. Phillip/AP)

Koepka admitted his decision to join LIV Golf after last year’s US Open would have been harder if he had been fully fit at the time, having also previously suggested those switching to the Saudi-funded circuit would be “selling out”.

However, he added that he was happy with his decision and feels he is close to being the player who won four majors in eight starts, a run which also included finishing joint second behind Tiger Woods in the 2019 Masters.

“The feeling is probably pretty similar,” he said. “I feel really good. I like the way I’m swinging the golf club, putting it, chipping it, driving it, iron play is solid. It feels really similar.

“I’ve got a completely different knee, but swing-wise it still feels the same. I’m able to do everything I need to. And the confidence is there. The confidence was lost just because of my knee and that was it.”

Asked about winning the third leg of the grand slam this weekend, Koepka added: “Yeah, the whole goal is to win the grand slam. I feel like all the greats have won here and they have all won British Opens as well.