Glitterballs! The Beckhams take to the dancefloor – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Golfers were counting down to the Masters.

David and Victoria Beckham
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5.

Football

A salsa lesson for Mr and Mrs Beckham.

Erling Haaland was back.

Romelu Lukaku called for real action.

Chelsea supported him.

Villa players were still celebrating Bertrand Traore’s late winner.

Alex Iwobi was on a mission.

Jermain Defoe met a group of young players.

Golf

Players were counting down to the Masters.

Sir Nick Faldo put minds at rest about the Masters Champions Dinner.

Cricket

A big day for Eoin Morgan.

KP bigged up the Middle East.

