Ray remembered and Carlos Alcaraz bemoans injury – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

It is five years since former Chelsea, Manchester United and QPR midfielder Ray Wilkins died.

Chelsea v West Ham United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Football

Ray Wilkins was remembered, five years on from his death.

James Maddison thanked Brendan Rodgers.

Luke Shaw was happy to be extending his Manchester United stay.

A birthday in the Zabaleta household.

A good day for Beth Mead on her road to recovery.

Golf

Ian Poulter reflected on a special day.

Sergio Garcia marked his son Enzo’s third birthday.

Tennis

Mixed emotions for Carlos Alcaraz.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went sightseeing.

