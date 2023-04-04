A bad day for me – Lucas Moura says sorry for red card against Everton

Lucas Moura is sent off

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has apologised for the “mistake” he made in getting sent off at Everton on Monday night, insisting there was no malicious intent in his dangerous tackle on Michael Keane.

The 30-year-old Brazilian was dismissed just six minutes after being introduced from the bench at Goodison Park for an over-the-top challenge on Keane, who showed no ill-effects to stride forward and hit a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Toffees.

Moura took to his Instagram Story after the match to write: “There are good days and bad days, today is a bad day for me.

“No-one is more frustrated than me. I made a mistake and I accept that. I am not this kind of player and I didn’t mean to do that.

Lucas Moura was sent off six minutes after coming on at Goodison Park (Jon Super/AP)

“Sometimes for the sake of milliseconds, something totally different happens than what you planned.

“I want to apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club.

“I will keep working hard to help the team as much as I can until my last day at the club.”