The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Arsenal and Manchester City picked up three more points in the race for the Premier League title, while Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football with victory over Manchester United.

Max Verstappen won his second race of the Formula One season in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix and Antony Joshua won his first bout since 2020 with a unanimous points decision triumph over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals since returning from injury in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways with a 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Max Verstappen celebrates his second race win of the Formula One season (Scott Barbour/AP)

Newcastle climbed above Manchester United in the race for the top four with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City in the battle at the top of the WSL (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Abby Dow scored four tries in a 68-5 bonus-point victory over Italy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Graham Potter oversaw his final game in charge of Chelsea in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa before getting sacked (John Walton/PA)

Virat Kohli notched 82 in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win on the opening weekend of the Indian Premier League (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Brendan Rodgers left Leicester after four years in charge (Steven Paston/PA)