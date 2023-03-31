Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s relegation fate is ‘in our hands’

Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival chances are in their own hands

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side’s relegation fate is in their own hands going into the final stretch of the season.

Forest looked to be heading towards mid-table security after an impressive run of form at the start of 2023, but no wins in six has seen them pulled back into trouble.

They sit just two points above the bottom three with 11 games to go and the next week could go some way to deciding their destiny.

They host Wolves on Saturday before trips to relegation rivals Leeds and Midlands foes Aston Villa and Cooper says it is important to remember they can control their own fate.

“You always want more, but everybody would say that,” the Welshman said. “But what is important in this period is not looking at what’s been but looking at what’s next and what can happen.

“We are just looking forward, we are in a position now where we can really attack the next few games and we can make what we want of it.

“Hopefully that is some results and positive performances and then the league table will tell its own story.

“We are in a position where the league position is in our hands. We have to focus on ourselves.