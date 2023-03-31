Michael Vaughan cleared of using racist language before Yorkshire T20 match

Michael Vaughan file photo

Michael Vaughan has been cleared of using racist language towards a group of Asian players at Yorkshire in 2009 after a panel found “significant inconsistencies” in how key witnesses recalled the alleged remark.

The former England captain first posted on Instagram to announce that a Cricket Discipline Commission panel had cleared him of the charge.

The charge related to words he was alleged to have used to Azeem Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad as the team broke from a pre-match huddle before a T20 Cup match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2009.

The CDC panel’s decision was later published on the England and Wales Cricket Board website, and the panel highlighted discrepancies in the precise wording of the second half of the phrase Vaughan was alleged to have used in the evidence given by Rafiq and Rashid to the hearing, which took place in public earlier this month.

The CDC panel’s decision on Vaughan stated: “There are significant inconsistencies in the evidence of both primary witnesses, AZR (Rafiq) and ADR (Rashid), in this regard.

“These are recognised by the ECB in the manner in which it closed its case.

“Considering all the relevant evidence on this first limb of the charge (that the conduct in question occurred), the panel is not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that this form of words was said.

Cricket Discipline Commission issues decisions on charges against Yorkshire CCC and others –https://t.co/4ZyEicn3Yk — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 31, 2023

“Accordingly, the first limb of the ECB’s charge against MV is not proved.”

Addressing whether Vaughan had used the phrase “there’s too many of you lot”, the panel said: “Having taken into account all the relevant evidence in respect of the second and alternative limb of the charge, the panel is not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that these words were spoken by MV (Vaughan) at the time and in the specific circumstances alleged.

“Accordingly, the second limb of the ECB’s charge against MV is not proved.”

The panel added: “These findings do not in any way undermine the wider assertions made by AZR (Rafiq), many of which of course have been confirmed by the admissions of both YCCC and certain individuals, as well as by other findings of this panel.”

Vaughan was one of seven individuals formerly connected to Yorkshire who had initially been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board with using racist and/or discriminatory language.

Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Gary Ballance had already admitted a charge of using racist and/or discriminatory language prior to the public hearing being held earlier this month.

The CDC panel found it was proved that Vaughan’s former England team-mate Matthew Hoggard had used the term ‘Rafa the Kaffir’ towards Rafiq, though was not satisfied he had created it.

However, it was satisfied that viewed objectively the words used were racist and/or discriminatory.

Hoggard had also denied using the term ‘P***’ towards Rafiq and other Asian players but admitted being part of general group chats when it was used. He also said the word had been widely used by players of Asian ethnicity to refer to themselves.

That part of the charge was also found proved, with the panel noting: “The fact that the words were commonly used can sensibly provide no defence.”