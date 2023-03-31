Notification Settings

Anjan Luthra resigns as Cricket Scotland chairman

UK & international sportsPublished:

Luthra’s departure comes after a series of resignations from Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism group earlier this week.

Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

His departure comes following a series of resignations from Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisory group earlier in the week over perceived lack of progress in
tackling racism.

Luthra faced criticism after he claimed last week that progress was being made, leading to four members of the advisory group resigning.

A short statement on the Cricket Scotland website said: “Cricket Scotland can announce that Anjan Luthra has resigned as chair with immediate effect. The organisation thanks Anjan for his hard work and input during his time as chair.”

UK & international sports

